    Servicemembers get equipped with stress management techniques [Image 3 of 5]

    Servicemembers get equipped with stress management techniques

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Gregory Walker 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Servicemembers assigned to the 341st Training Squadron attend a three-day stress management workshop at Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland, Texas, on 1-3 Dec. The training provided techniques for optimal performance under stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gregory Walker )

    Navigating the storm: Servicemembers get equipped with stress management techniques

    37th Training Wing
    Resiliency
    stress management
    341st Training Squadron

