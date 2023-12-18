Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navigating the storm: Servicemembers get equipped with stress management techniques

    Servicemembers get equipped with stress management techniques

    Photo By Gregory Walker | Servicemembers assigned to the 341st Training Squadron attend a three-day stress...... read more read more

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Story by Jonathan Cotto 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- In the demanding world of military service, stress is an ever-present companion. Recognizing the crucial need for effective stress management, EVENPULSE, a company specializing in stress reduction techniques, visited servicemembers assigned to the 341st Training Squadron.

    Servicemembers received a holistic approach to stress management. The training aimed to empower the service men and women in attendance with a diverse set of techniques to navigate stress and optimize performance even in high-stress situations.
    Maj. Jordan Criss, 341st TRS commander says he’s attended and hosted this training at two of his previous units.

    “Once while I was the operations officer for the 9 SFS at Beale and once as the Commander at the 325 SFS [Security Forces Squadron] at Tyndall,” Criss said.

    The commander says this training is beneficial at all stages of trauma to include skills and strategies to prepare for high stress environments but to also thrive during a traumatic event and afterwards.

    “The skills that I have been taught during these training seminars have helped me better manage the relationship within myself while stressed,” Criss said.

    Airman, Marines, Soldiers and Sailors were introduced to mindfulness practices, designed to enhance focus, and maintain composure during stressful situations. Breathing exercises, proven to reduce stress and anxiety, were also a key component of the training.

    Highlighting the practicality and immediate applicability of the training and education company’s techniques Criss says he was provided with the ability to understand the physiological impacts of stressful events and the lingering effects of trauma unmanaged.

    “The training also gave me the indispensable tools I needed for myself and the leaders within my organizations so we can overcome those obstacles as a team,” Criss said.

    In an ever-evolving environment, Air Force leadership is ensuring their personnel are equipped not only with the skills to excel in their duties but also with the tools to maintain their mental and emotional well-being.

    “I highly recommend this training for military members and their spouses. This training made me a better leader, but also a better husband and father,” Criss said. “The training gave me a healthy perspective about being deliberate in my attention towards my duties and family. They both deserve the best version of myself, and this training helped me understand what that looked like and how to get there.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 09:47
    Story ID: 461097
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navigating the storm: Servicemembers get equipped with stress management techniques, by Jonathan Cotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Servicemembers get equipped with stress management techniques
    Servicemembers get equipped with stress management techniques
    Servicemembers get equipped with stress management techniques
    Servicemembers get equipped with stress management techniques
    Servicemembers get equipped with stress management techniques

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    37th Training Wing
    Resiliency
    stress management
    341st Training Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT