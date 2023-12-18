Leadership from 8th Theater Sustainment Command and a delegation from the Singapore Army pose during a logistic brief on Fort Shafter, Hawaii Nov. 8, 2023. Leaders from 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted a three-day Subject Matter Expert Exchange for a military delegation from the Singapore army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 17:32 Photo ID: 8184815 VIRIN: 231108-A-JL197-8532 Resolution: 4464x2976 Size: 2.31 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th Theater Sustainment Command Organizes Subject Matter Expert Exchange With Singapore Army [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.