Leadership from 8th Theater Sustainment Command and a delegation from the Singapore Army pose during a logistic brief on Fort Shafter, Hawaii Nov. 8, 2023. Leaders from 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted a three-day Subject Matter Expert Exchange for a military delegation from the Singapore army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis)
This work, 8th Theater Sustainment Command Organizes Subject Matter Expert Exchange With Singapore Army [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th Theater Sustainment Command Organizes Subject Matter Expert Exchange With Singapore Army
