Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, commander of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command and Military Expert 7 Tan Mu Yen, Combat Service Support Commander speak during a Subject Matter Expert Exchange on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Nov. 7, 2023. Leaders from 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted a three-day SME exchange for a military delegation from the Singapore army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 17:32
|Photo ID:
|8184807
|VIRIN:
|231107-A-JL197-7736
|Resolution:
|5597x3731
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Theater Sustainment Command Organizes Subject Matter Expert Exchange With Singapore Army [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
