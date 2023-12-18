Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, commander of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command and Military Expert 7 Tan Mu Yen, Combat Service Support Commander speak during a Subject Matter Expert Exchange on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Nov. 7, 2023. Leaders from 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted a three-day SME exchange for a military delegation from the Singapore army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 17:32 Photo ID: 8184807 VIRIN: 231107-A-JL197-7736 Resolution: 5597x3731 Size: 1.63 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th Theater Sustainment Command Organizes Subject Matter Expert Exchange With Singapore Army [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.