Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command Organizes Subject Matter Expert Exchange With Singapore Army [Image 2 of 3]

    8th Theater Sustainment Command Organizes Subject Matter Expert Exchange With Singapore Army

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Spc. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Delegates from the Singapore army led by Military Expert 7 Tan Mu Yen, Combat Service Support Commander, attend a military police demonstration with 8th Military Police Brigade on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2023. Leaders from 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted a three-day Subject Matter Expert Exchange for a military delegation from the Singapore army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 17:32
    Photo ID: 8184814
    VIRIN: 231107-A-JL197-1163
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Theater Sustainment Command Organizes Subject Matter Expert Exchange With Singapore Army [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th Theater Sustainment Command Organizes Subject Matter Expert Exchange With Singapore Army
    8th Theater Sustainment Command Organizes Subject Matter Expert Exchange With Singapore Army
    8th Theater Sustainment Command Organizes Subject Matter Expert Exchange With Singapore Army

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    8th Theater Sustainment Command Organizes Subject Matter Expert Exchange With Singapore Army

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    singapore
    partnership
    sustaintheforce
    8thtsc
    subjectmatterexpert

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT