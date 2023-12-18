The Naval Health Clinic Lemoore health promotions and wellness department, the Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions and the Junior Enlisted Association hosted a Mario Kart, lunch and learn event to bring awareness to impaired driving. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cierra L. Meadows/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 17:36 Photo ID: 8184810 VIRIN: 231228-N-MV809-8102 Resolution: 3840x2160 Size: 1.84 MB Location: LEMOORE, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NHC Lemoore CSADD, JEA and health promotions host impaired driving event [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Cierra Meadows, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.