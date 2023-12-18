The Naval Health Clinic Lemoore health promotions and wellness department, the Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions and the Junior Enlisted Association hosted a Mario Kart, lunch and learn event to bring awareness to impaired driving. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cierra L. Meadows/released)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 17:36
|Photo ID:
|8184810
|VIRIN:
|231228-N-MV809-8102
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|LEMOORE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NHC Lemoore CSADD, JEA and health promotions host impaired driving event [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Cierra Meadows, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NHC Lemoore CSADD, JEA and health promotions host impaired driving event
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT