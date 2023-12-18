NHC Lemoore CSADD, JEA and health promotions host impaired driving event

LEMOORE, Calif. (Dec. 29, 2023) The Naval Health Clinic Lemoore health promotions and wellness department, the Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD) and the Junior Enlisted Association (JEA) hosted a Mario Kart, lunch and learn event to bring awareness to impaired driving.



Staff members who attended the event played Mario Kart, a multiplayer video racing go-cart game while eating pizza provided by the JEA. Participants wore Drunk Busters impairment goggles to simulate a blood alcohol content (BAC) level of .08 to .35 while competing against each other on the large TV monitors in the staff education classrooms.



“We hope to accomplish an increased awareness of driving under influence and how it affects our body,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class ReiCharles Quioco. “Most people think they’re fine to drive but do not really realize their own limitations and driving capabilities under the influence.”



The specially designed impairment goggles simulate the effects of extreme impairment, including visual distortion, altered depth and distance perception as well as reduced peripheral vision.





“This event is meant to be a fun way to gather people together to bring awareness of the dangers and significance of drinking while driving,” said Hospital Corpsman 3rd class Cierra Meadows.





December is national impaired driving prevention month. During the holidays many people use alcohol to celebrate. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse, alcoholism is a significant problem in the military.



“Be safe, make a plan and make good decisions,” Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Eric Smith, command master chief said in closing remarks at the event.



For some people, alcohol impairment can occur with as little as one drink. Impairment can also result from combining alcohol with prescription and over the counter medication.



"You don't have to be a superhero to save someone's life,” said Hospitalman Reymundo DeLaGarza, JEA president.



