    NHC Lemoore CSADD, JEA and health promotions host impaired driving event [Image 1 of 3]

    NHC Lemoore CSADD, JEA and health promotions host impaired driving event

    LEMOORE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2023

    Photo by Elaine Heirigs 

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore

    The Naval Health Clinic Lemoore health promotions and wellness department, the Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD) and the Junior Enlisted Association (JEA) hosted a Mario Kart, lunch and learn event to bring awareness to impaired driving.

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 17:36
    Location: LEMOORE, CA, US
