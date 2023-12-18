Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Veterans recall decades of service [Image 4 of 4]

    Veterans recall decades of service

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Christa Dandrea 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Oscar Clayton is a military working dog training evaluator at the 341st Training Squadron. He has served 48 years in and out of uniform. He will be retiring in December 2023. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 16:46
    Photo ID: 8184799
    VIRIN: 231117-F-F3570-1001
    Resolution: 1590x2754
    Size: 1014.97 KB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans recall decades of service [Image 4 of 4], by Christa Dandrea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Veterans recall decades of service
    Veterans recall decades of service
    Veterans recall decades of service
    Veterans recall decades of service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Veterans recall decades of service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    37th Training Wing
    Civil Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT