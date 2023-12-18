Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans recall decades of service [Image 1 of 4]

    Veterans recall decades of service

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Eddie Molett enlisted in the Air Force in 1960 and currently serves as a supply technician with the 343rd Training Squadron. (Courtesy Photo)

    TAGS

    Veteran
    37th Training Wing
    Civil Service

