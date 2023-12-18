Veterans recall decades of service

Eddie Molett enlisted in the Air Force in 1960 and currently serves as a supply technician with the 343rd Training Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. “What I wanted to do was see the world,” said Eddie Molett upon enlisting in the Air Force. He has 63 years in federal service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa Adame)

