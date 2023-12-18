Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans recall decades of service [Image 3 of 4]

    Veterans recall decades of service

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Vanessa Adame 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Eddie Molett enlisted in the Air Force in 1960 and currently serves as a supply technician with the 343rd Training Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. “What I wanted to do was see the world,” said Eddie Molett upon enlisting in the Air Force. He has 63 years in federal service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa Adame)

    This work, Veterans recall decades of service [Image 4 of 4], by Vanessa Adame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

