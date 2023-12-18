Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reapers Never Sleep [Image 2 of 2]

    Reapers Never Sleep

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kekoa Santiago 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron perform the first-ever regeneration of an MQ-9 Reaper via Forward Arming and Refueling Point procedures at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. As an aspect of Agile Combat Employment, the FARP operation validates the ability to rapidly generate combat power, increase sortie range, and decrease transit time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kekoa Santiago)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 16:40
    Photo ID: 8184794
    VIRIN: 230401-F-CL353-3684
    Resolution: 2048x1374
    Size: 323.06 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reapers Never Sleep [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Kekoa Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reapers Never Rest
    Reapers Never Sleep

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FARP
    refueling operations
    Agile Combat
    Employment re-arm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT