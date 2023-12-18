Reapers Never Sleep

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron perform the first-ever regeneration of an MQ-9 Reaper via Forward Arming and Refueling Point procedures at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. As an aspect of Agile Combat Employment, the FARP operation validates the ability to rapidly generate combat power, increase sortie range, and decrease transit time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kekoa Santiago)
