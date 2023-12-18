U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 361st Expeditionary Attack Squadron unload a Portable Aircraft Control Station from a 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The PACS equipment is used to recover the MQ-9 Reaper from a Satellite Communication Launch and Recovery team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kekoa Santiago)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 16:40 Photo ID: 8184792 VIRIN: 230401-F-CL353-1721 Resolution: 2048x1280 Size: 156.39 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reapers Never Rest [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Kekoa Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.