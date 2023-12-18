Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reapers Never Rest [Image 1 of 2]

    Reapers Never Rest

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kekoa Santiago 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 361st Expeditionary Attack Squadron unload a Portable Aircraft Control Station from a 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The PACS equipment is used to recover the MQ-9 Reaper from a Satellite Communication Launch and Recovery team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kekoa Santiago)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 16:40
    Photo ID: 8184792
    VIRIN: 230401-F-CL353-1721
    Resolution: 2048x1280
    Size: 156.39 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reapers Never Rest [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Kekoa Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reapers Never Rest
    Reapers Never Sleep

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FARP
    refueling operations
    Agile Combat
    Employment re-arm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT