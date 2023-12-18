Reapers Never Rest

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 361st Expeditionary Attack Squadron unload a Portable Aircraft Control Station from a 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The PACS equipment is used to recover the MQ-9 Reaper from a Satellite Communication Launch and Recovery team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kekoa Santiago)
