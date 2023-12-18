A case study: Lessons learned from Champlain Towers building collapse

Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management Susquehanna Fire Captain John Fogg leads a structural collapse drill at the Defense Distribution Center Susquehanna site. Fogg deployed with Pennsylvania Task Force 1 to support the search and rescue efforts at the Champlain Towers Collapse incident in Surfside, Florida. Photo submitted.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 15:49
|Location:
|NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US
