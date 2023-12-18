Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A case study: Lessons learned from Champlain Towers building collapse [Image 2 of 3]

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Diana Dawa 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management Susquehanna Fire Captain John Fogg leads a structural collapse drill at the Defense Distribution Center Susquehanna site. Fogg deployed with Pennsylvania Task Force 1 to support the search and rescue efforts at the Champlain Towers Collapse incident in Surfside, Florida. Photo submitted.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US
    This work, A case study: Lessons learned from Champlain Towers building collapse [Image 3 of 3], by Diana Dawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

