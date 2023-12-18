A case study: Lessons learned from Champlain Towers building collapse

Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management Susquehanna Installation Emergency Operations Center team hosted a lessons learned case study conversation on the Florida Champlain Towers building collapse. Marty Nevil, of Pennsylvania Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, was on the incident command team and shared his insights of the event.

