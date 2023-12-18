Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management Susquehanna Installation Emergency Operations Center team hosted a lessons learned case study conversation on the Florida Champlain Towers building collapse. Marty Nevil, of Pennsylvania Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, was on the incident command team and shared his insights of the event.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 15:49
|Photo ID:
|8184744
|VIRIN:
|230906-D-WD427-1001
|Resolution:
|2888x2624
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A case study: Lessons learned from Champlain Towers building collapse [Image 3 of 3], by Diana Dawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT