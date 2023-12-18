231227-N-LM220-3231 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 27, 2023) Petco Park puts on a firework display as part of the KGB Sky Show after the 2023 Holiday Bowl. During the game, the University of Southern California Trojans defeated the University of Louisville Cardinals with a final score of 42-28. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clayton A. Wren)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 15:27
|Photo ID:
|8184724
|VIRIN:
|231227-N-LM220-3231
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Holiday Bowl [Image 34 of 34], by PO2 Clayton Wren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT