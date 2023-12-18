231227-N-LM220-2601 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 27, 2023) University of Southern California football players celebrate their victory after the 2023 Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. During the game, the University of Southern California Trojans defeated the University of Louisville Cardinals with a final score of 42-28. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clayton A. Wren)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 15:27 Photo ID: 8184718 VIRIN: 231227-N-LM220-2601 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.32 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, US