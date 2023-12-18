Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Holiday Bowl [Image 32 of 34]

    2023 Holiday Bowl

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Clayton Wren 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    231227-N-LM220-2932 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 27, 2023) Petco Park puts on a firework display as part of the KGB Sky Show after the 2023 Holiday Bowl. During the game, the University of Southern California Trojans defeated the University of Louisville Cardinals with a final score of 42-28. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clayton A. Wren)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 15:27
    VIRIN: 231227-N-LM220-2932
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
