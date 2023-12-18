180FW Targeting Pod Install

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nate Maddox, an avionics specialist assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, completes paperwork during a test of a Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod, after installing it onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2023. The 180FW is the only F-16 fighter wing in the state of Ohio, whose mission is to provide for America; protection of the homeland, effective combat power and defense support to civil authorities, while developing Airmen, supporting their families and serving in the community.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kregg York)

