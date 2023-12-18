Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    180FW Targeting Pod Install [Image 14 of 16]

    180FW Targeting Pod Install

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kregg York 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nate Maddox, an avionics specialist assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, completes paperwork during a test of a Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod, after installing it onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2023. The 180FW is the only F-16 fighter wing in the state of Ohio, whose mission is to provide for America; protection of the homeland, effective combat power and defense support to civil authorities, while developing Airmen, supporting their families and serving in the community.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kregg York)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 11:17
    Photo ID: 8184098
    VIRIN: 230126-Z-HS920-1173
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.2 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180FW Targeting Pod Install [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    180FW Flightline
    180FW Targeting Pod Install
    180FW Targeting Pod Install
    180FW Targeting Pod Install
    180FW Targeting Pod Install
    180FW Targeting Pod Install
    180FW Targeting Pod Install
    180FW Targeting Pod Install
    180FW Targeting Pod Install
    180FW Targeting Pod Install
    180FW Targeting Pod Install
    180FW Targeting Pod Install
    180FW Public Affairs Documents Operations
    180FW Targeting Pod Install
    180FW Targeting Pod Install
    180FW Public Affairs Documents Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fighter Jet
    Avionics
    ANG
    Targeting
    Stinger
    ATP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT