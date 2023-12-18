Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180FW Public Affairs Documents Operations [Image 13 of 16]

    180FW Public Affairs Documents Operations

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kregg York 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nick Battani, a public affairs specialist assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes photos of F-16 Fighting Falcons sitting on the flightline at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2023. Public Affairs specialists document military activities through photo, video and articles to keep the public informed and provide historical documentation of military activities.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kregg York)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    This work, 180FW Public Affairs Documents Operations [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

