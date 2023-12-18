Kunsan SAPR educates to prevent violence

From left, Jocelynn Lashier, Kunsan Air Base sexual assault response coordinator, 1st Lt. Kathleen Scanlan, deputy SARC, and Shazale Ramsey, Kunsan AB’s sexual assault prevention and response victim advocate, gather for a photo near an informational booth at Kunsan AB, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2023. The SAPR team serves as the installation's primary sexual assault victim advocates, providing support, advocacy, and liaison services to eligible military and civilian sexual assault victims in accordance with DoD and AF policies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

