    Kunsan SAPR educates to prevent violence [Image 2 of 4]

    Kunsan SAPR educates to prevent violence

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From left, Jocelynn Lashier, Kunsan Air Base sexual assault response coordinator, 1st Lt. Kathleen Scanlan, deputy SARC, and Shazale Ramsey, Kunsan AB’s sexual assault prevention and response victim advocate, gather for a photo near an informational booth at Kunsan AB, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2023. The SAPR team serves as the installation's primary sexual assault victim advocates, providing support, advocacy, and liaison services to eligible military and civilian sexual assault victims in accordance with DoD and AF policies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 02:43
    Photo ID: 8183426
    VIRIN: 231229-F-DU706-1099
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan SAPR educates to prevent violence [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

