    Kunsan SAPR educates to prevent violence [Image 1 of 4]

    Kunsan SAPR educates to prevent violence

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Sexual assault prevention and response merchandise sits on a table advertising resources available at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2023. The SAPR office assists members in navigating their reporting options and provides information for members to make informed decisions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    This work, Kunsan SAPR educates to prevent violence [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SARC
    violence prevention
    SAPR
    zero tolerance
    sexual assault response
    INDOPACOM

