Sexual assault prevention and response merchandise sits on a table advertising resources available at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2023. The SAPR office assists members in navigating their reporting options and provides information for members to make informed decisions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
This work, Kunsan SAPR educates to prevent violence [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kunsan SAPR educates to prevent violence
