Sexual assault prevention and response merchandise sits on a table advertising resources available at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2023. The SAPR office assists members in navigating their reporting options and provides information for members to make informed decisions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 02:43 Photo ID: 8183425 VIRIN: 231229-F-DU706-1063 Resolution: 5652x3761 Size: 1.85 MB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kunsan SAPR educates to prevent violence [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.