Kunsan SAPR educates to prevent violence

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- While serving a short tour at Kunsan AB may feel just as emotionally remote as it is physically, the Wolf Pack’s deputy sexual assault response coordinator, 1st Lt. Kathleen Scanlan, wants members to know they are not alone.



“We may be separated from our families and friends but I’m here to make sure that service members have access to the built-in support system of the SAPR program while they’re stationed here,” said Scanlan.



Kunsan AB’s SAPR office hosts a SARC and deputy SARC, a victim’s advocate, as well as three active duty Airmen who serve as volunteer victim advocates.



“We’re here for anyone who’s gotten hurt or needs someone to talk to,” said Scanlan. “It’s our role to make sure that their mental health is taken care of and that they’re getting the resources and support they need.”



The SAPR office can assist members as they navigate their reporting options and provide accurate information for members to make informed decisions.



Scanlan explained how the service member’s health is her number one priority and how a sexual assault can impact the base’s mission.



“Any mental and or physical injury that can occur after a sexual assault impacts not just that person’s life but the whole team at Kunsan,” said Scanlan. “People may not be able to continue working or they may even be sent away to receive the treatment they require and that’s one more person not in the fight.”



Dedicated to keeping Airmen in the fight, Jocelynn Lashier, Kunsan AB’s SARC, regularly teaches service members about SAPR and violence prevention programs.



“I want to encourage Airmen to be good wingmen by being proactive when they notice something they know is unacceptable,” said Lashier. “It is imperative that leaders continue to support SAPR program initiatives and engage with those around them through education as a primary prevention of violence.”



The SAPR team encourages members who have experienced sexual assault and require assistance to first get to a safe location and then contact the SARC or victim advocate at DSN 315-782-7272. For contact information please visit www.kunsan.af.mil/Wolf-Pack-Helping-Agencies/SAPR

