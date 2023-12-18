231112-M-VB101-1201 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 12, 2023) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Juan Tinajero Jr., a rifleman assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), fires an M4 Carbine during live-fire training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Nov. 12. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.12.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 03:21 Photo ID: 8183424 VIRIN: 231112-M-VB101-1201 Resolution: 5295x3530 Size: 3 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Hometown: WEST CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 26th MEU(SOC)’s BLT Marines Conduct Live-fire Training [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.