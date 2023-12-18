Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26th MEU(SOC)’s BLT Marines Conduct Live-fire Training [Image 4 of 5]

    26th MEU(SOC)’s BLT Marines Conduct Live-fire Training

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)     

    231112-M-VB101-1330 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 12, 2023) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aaron Bertrand, a team leader with Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), fires an M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle during live-fire training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Nov. 12. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    This work, 26th MEU(SOC)’s BLT Marines Conduct Live-fire Training [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

