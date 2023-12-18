26th MEU(SOC)’s BLT Marines Conduct Live-fire Training

231112-M-VB101-1142 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 12, 2023) U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jonathon Ritter III, a rifle platoon sergeant assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)), demonstrates the course of fire during a live-fire training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Nov. 12. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

