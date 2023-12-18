Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humphreys community supports displaced service members [Image 3 of 3]

    Humphreys community supports displaced service members

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.29.2023

    Photo by Richard Kim 

    USAG Humphreys

    Airmen from the 607th Combat Weather Squadron look through a stack of books that were donated by the United Service Organization (USO) and Humphreys community members, Dec. 29 near the Sentry Village USO on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. Recently 320 service members were displaced due to maintenance issues and the USO, Commissary and Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) contributed many items such as books, toiletries, board games, snacks and drinks to the displaced Soldiers and Airmen. (U.S. Army Photo by Richard Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2023
