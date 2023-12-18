Humphreys community supports displaced service members

Airmen from the 607th Combat Weather Squadron look through a stack of books that were donated by the United Service Organization (USO) and Humphreys community members, Dec. 29 near the Sentry Village USO on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. Recently 320 service members were displaced due to maintenance issues and the USO, Commissary and Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) contributed many items such as books, toiletries, board games, snacks and drinks to the displaced Soldiers and Airmen. (U.S. Army Photo by Richard Kim)

