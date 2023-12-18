Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humphreys community supports displaced service members

    Humphreys community supports displaced service members

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.29.2023

    Story by Richard Kim 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Installation organizations gave away supplies to 320 displaced service members, Dec. 29, on Camp Humphreys.

    “Due to maintenance, service members were relocated to another housing facility like three days before Christmas,” said Master Sgt. Paul Alfred, U.S. Air Force flight chief with 607th Combat Weather Squadron. “The new facilities lack kitchenettes and some of the rooms are completely bare. This time of the year is already extremely difficult for single and unaccompanied service members, so we wanted to find ways to ease some of the stresses.”

    The eight-floor building housed 20 Airmen and 300 Soldiers who were relocated to temporary lodging. Alfred worked with the United Service Organization, the Commissary, as well as other organizations, to gather donations of hygiene products, water bottles, snacks and other beverages to distribute to the service members in need.

    “We even provided games to the members so they would have them through the holidays to help cheer them up a bit,” said Alfred.

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Shoane, 607th Combat Weather Squadron, was one of the service members moved into temporary housing. He said the seeing others come to help him was uplifting.

    "It's just amazing to see all the community partners we have coming together and being selfless and being able to give back to the people who are displaced for the holidays,” said Shoane. “It's nice to see all the efforts that are given."

    Date Taken: 12.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023
    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P
    607th Combat Weather Squadron

