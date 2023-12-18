Humphreys community supports displaced service members

A volunteer from the United Service Organization (USO) sets up drinks and snacks for displaced Soldiers and Airmen to pick up at their convenience on Dec. 29. Recently 320 service members were displaced due to maintenance issues and the USO, Commissary and Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) contributed many items such as books, toiletries, board games, snacks and drinks to the displaced Soldiers and Airmen. (U.S. Army Photo by Richard Kim)

Date Taken: 12.29.2023 Location: KR