Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UH-60 Blackhawk Maintenance at Kastner Heliport [Image 5 of 5]

    UH-60 Blackhawk Maintenance at Kastner Heliport

    JAPAN

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Derek Mayhew 

    Visual Information Division, Camp Zama, Japan

    Technician performs maintenance on an UH-60 Blackhawk at Kastner Heliport. (U.S. Army photo by Derek Mayhew.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 00:39
    Photo ID: 8183328
    VIRIN: 230120-A-YV383-1003
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-60 Blackhawk Maintenance at Kastner Heliport [Image 5 of 5], by Derek Mayhew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UH-60 Blackhawk at Kastner Heliport
    UH-60 Blackhawk Birdbath at Kastner Heliport
    UH-60 Blackhawk Maintenance at Kastner Heliport
    UH-60 Blackhawk at Kastner Heliport
    UH-60 Blackhawk Maintenance at Kastner Heliport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blackhawk
    Maintenance
    UH-60
    Heliport
    Kastner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT