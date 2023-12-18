Aerial photo taken from the Air Control Tower on Camp Zama runway from the
annual first flight of the year, January 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Derek Mayhew.)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 00:39
|Photo ID:
|8183324
|VIRIN:
|230120-A-YV383-1001
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|484.48 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UH-60 Blackhawk at Kastner Heliport [Image 5 of 5], by Derek Mayhew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT