UH-60 Blackhawk going through the Birdbath at Kastner Heliport. Aerial photo taken from the Air Control Tower on Camp Zama runway from the

annual first flight of the year, January 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Derek Mayhew.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 00:39 Photo ID: 8183325 VIRIN: 230120-A-YV383-1004 Resolution: 4417x3037 Size: 6.25 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UH-60 Blackhawk Birdbath at Kastner Heliport [Image 5 of 5], by Derek Mayhew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.