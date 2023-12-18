Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UH-60 Blackhawk Birdbath at Kastner Heliport [Image 2 of 5]

    UH-60 Blackhawk Birdbath at Kastner Heliport

    JAPAN

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Derek Mayhew 

    Visual Information Division, Camp Zama, Japan

    UH-60 Blackhawk going through the Birdbath at Kastner Heliport. Aerial photo taken from the Air Control Tower on Camp Zama runway from the
    annual first flight of the year, January 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Derek Mayhew.)

