UH-60 Blackhawk going through the Birdbath at Kastner Heliport. Aerial photo taken from the Air Control Tower on Camp Zama runway from the
annual first flight of the year, January 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Derek Mayhew.)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 00:39
|Photo ID:
|8183325
|VIRIN:
|230120-A-YV383-1004
|Resolution:
|4417x3037
|Size:
|6.25 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UH-60 Blackhawk Birdbath at Kastner Heliport [Image 5 of 5], by Derek Mayhew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT