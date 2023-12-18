Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Warriors Train Alongside Korean Partners at Korea Combat Training Center [Image 3 of 3]

    Red Warriors Train Alongside Korean Partners at Korea Combat Training Center

    INJE-GUN, 42, SOUTH KOREA

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Capt. William Romine 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Stryker crewmembers from 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division perform field maintenance on their Stryker at the Korea Combat Training Center (KCTC) Dec. 8, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. William Romine.)

