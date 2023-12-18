Stryker crewmembers from 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division perform field maintenance on their Stryker at the Korea Combat Training Center (KCTC) Dec. 8, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. William Romine.)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 21:26
|Photo ID:
|8183202
|VIRIN:
|231208-A-QK091-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|INJE-GUN, 42, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Warriors Train Alongside Korean Partners at Korea Combat Training Center [Image 3 of 3], by CPT William Romine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT