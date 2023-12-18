The Red Warrior Main Command Post works through the harsh Korean winter conditions at the Korea Combat Training Center, Dec. 8, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. William Romine)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 21:30
|Photo ID:
|8183200
|VIRIN:
|231209-A-QK091-1001
|Resolution:
|1519x543
|Size:
|280.6 KB
|Location:
|INJE-GUN, 42, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Warriors Train Alongside Korean Partners at Korea Combat Training Center [Image 3 of 3], by CPT William Romine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT