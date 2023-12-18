Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment ("Red Warriors"), 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fight their way down a road at the Korean Combat Training Center (KCTC) Dec. 8, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 21:28
|Photo ID:
|8183201
|VIRIN:
|231208-A-QK091-1001
|Resolution:
|1519x543
|Size:
|352.22 KB
|Location:
|INJE-GUN, 42, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Warriors Train Alongside Korean Partners at Korea Combat Training Center [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
