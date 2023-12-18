Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Warriors Train Alongside Korean Partners at Korea Combat Training Center [Image 2 of 3]

    Red Warriors Train Alongside Korean Partners at Korea Combat Training Center

    INJE-GUN, 42, SOUTH KOREA

    12.08.2023

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment ("Red Warriors"), 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fight their way down a road at the Korean Combat Training Center (KCTC) Dec. 8, 2023.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 21:28
    Location: INJE-GUN, 42, KR
    Korea
    Infantry
    Training

