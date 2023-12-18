CTF 75 Hosts Blood Drive

231219-N-ML137-1018 NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Dec. 19, 2023) Mervyn Manuel, a donor technician with Naval Hospital Guam, gets vials ready for a blood donation from Lt. Cmdr. Fabia Reid, senior medical officer for Commander, Task Force (CTF) 75, Dec. 19 during a blood drive at CTF-75 headquarters on Camp Covington. The drive was conducted for the Armed Services Blood Program, also known as the Military Blood Program, which is the official military provider of blood products to U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

