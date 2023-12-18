Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CTF 75 Hosts Blood Drive [Image 8 of 11]

    CTF 75 Hosts Blood Drive

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    231219-N-ML137-1018 NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Dec. 19, 2023) Mervyn Manuel, a donor technician with Naval Hospital Guam, gets vials ready for a blood donation from Lt. Cmdr. Fabia Reid, senior medical officer for Commander, Task Force (CTF) 75, Dec. 19 during a blood drive at CTF-75 headquarters on Camp Covington. The drive was conducted for the Armed Services Blood Program, also known as the Military Blood Program, which is the official military provider of blood products to U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 20:13
    Photo ID: 8183172
    VIRIN: 231219-N-ML137-1018
    Resolution: 7032x4693
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 75 Hosts Blood Drive [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CTF 75 Hosts Blood Drive
    CTF 75 Hosts Blood Drive
    CTF 75 Hosts Blood Drive
    CTF 75 Hosts Blood Drive
    CTF 75 Hosts Blood Drive
    CTF 75 Hosts Blood Drive
    CTF 75 Hosts Blood Drive
    CTF 75 Hosts Blood Drive
    CTF 75 Hosts Blood Drive
    CTF 75 Hosts Blood Drive
    CTF 75 Hosts Blood Drive

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    U.S. Navy
    blood drive
    blood donor
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Naval Base Guam (NBG)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT