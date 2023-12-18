231219-N-ML137-1008 NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Dec. 19, 2023) Mylene Rodriguez, a contractor with Commander, Task Force (CTF) 75, gets her blood pressure taken by retired U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Elpidio Patague, a donor technician with Naval Hospital Guam, Dec. 19 during a blood drive at CTF-75 headquarters on Camp Covington. The drive was conducted for the Armed Services Blood Program, also known as the Military Blood Program, which is the official military provider of blood products to U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 20:13 Photo ID: 8183174 VIRIN: 231219-N-ML137-1008 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.79 MB Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 75 Hosts Blood Drive [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.