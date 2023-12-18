231219-N-ML137-1025 NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Dec. 19, 2023) From left; retired U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Elpidio Patague, a donor technician with United States Naval Hospital (USNH) Guam; Chief Construction Mechanic Aaron Backlin, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 75; Mylene Rodriguez, a contractor with CTF-75; and Dain Rivers St. Roberts, donor technician with USNH Guam; pose for a photo Dec. 19 during a blood drive at CTF-75 headquarters on Camp Covington. The drive was conducted for the Armed Services Blood Program, also known as the Military Blood Program, which is the official military provider of blood products to U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy by Connie Alicdan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 20:13 Photo ID: 8183169 VIRIN: 231219-N-ML137-1025 Resolution: 1600x900 Size: 294.46 KB Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 75 Hosts Blood Drive [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.