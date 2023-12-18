Technicians from the 775th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight and the Davis County Bomb Squad discuss tactics used to disable a simulated explosive device during a training exercise Dec. 20, 2023, in Layton, Utah. Hill Air Force Base's 775th EOD Flight conducted an exercise with the bomb squad off base to test skills and establish community relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 17:50 Photo ID: 8183093 VIRIN: 231220-F-EF974-2076 Resolution: 8200x5467 Size: 2.75 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 775th EOD Flight forges bonds with community first responders [Image 9 of 9], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.