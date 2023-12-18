Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    775th EOD Flight forges bonds with community first responders [Image 9 of 9]

    775th EOD Flight forges bonds with community first responders

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Technicians from the 775th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight and the Davis County Bomb Squad discuss tactics used to disable a simulated explosive device during a training exercise Dec. 20, 2023, in Layton, Utah. Hill Air Force Base's 775th EOD Flight conducted an exercise with the bomb squad off base to test skills and establish community relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

