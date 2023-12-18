775th EOD Flight forges bonds with community first responders

Senior Airman T.J. Miller, 775th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, detaches a simulated explosive device from a role-player during a training exercise Dec. 20, 2023, in Layton, Utah. Hill Air Force Base's 775th EOD Flight conducted an exercise with the Davis County Bomb Squad off base to test skills and establish community relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

Date Taken: 12.20.2023
Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US