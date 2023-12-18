Senior Airman T.J. Miller, 775th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, cuts one of the wires from the simulated explosive device during a training exercise Dec. 20, 2023, in Layton, Utah. Hill Air Force Base's 775th EOD Flight conducted an exercise with the Davis County Bomb Squad off base to test skills and establish community relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 17:50 Photo ID: 8183091 VIRIN: 231220-F-EF974-2062 Resolution: 6955x4637 Size: 2.98 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 775th EOD Flight forges bonds with community first responders [Image 9 of 9], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.