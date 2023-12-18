Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing Commander, IAAFA participate in Colombia’s Cyber Conference [Image 3 of 3]

    COLOMBIA

    11.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Lauren Courchaine, 37th Training Wing commander, stands with representatives across Latin American countries as she speaks during Cyber Wings 2022 in Bogotá, Colombia, Nov. 25, 2022. The conference focused on cyber defense and cyber security issues, and brought together professionals from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, and the United States. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2022
    Location: CO
    This work, Wing Commander, IAAFA participate in Colombia’s Cyber Conference [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    37th Training Wing
    Cyber
    IAAFA
    Colobia

