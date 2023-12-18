Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wing Commander, IAAFA participate in Colombia’s Cyber Conference [Image 2 of 3]

    Wing Commander, IAAFA participate in Colombia’s Cyber Conference

    COLOMBIA

    11.25.2022

    Photo by Christa Dandrea 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Lauren Courchaine, 37th Training Wing commander, gestures as she speaks during Cyber Wings 2022 in Bogotá, Colombia, Nov. 25, 2022. The conference focused on cyber defense and cyber security issues, and brought together professionals from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, and the United States. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 17:30
    Photo ID: 8183059
    VIRIN: 221125-F-F3570-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: CO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing Commander, IAAFA participate in Colombia’s Cyber Conference [Image 3 of 3], by Christa Dandrea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wing Commander, IAAFA participate in Colombia’s Cyber Conference
    Wing Commander, IAAFA participate in Colombia’s Cyber Conference
    Wing Commander, IAAFA participate in Colombia’s Cyber Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wing Commander, IAAFA participate in Colombia&rsquo;s Cyber Conference

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Colombia
    37th Training Wing
    Cyber
    IAAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT