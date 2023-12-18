Wing Commander, IAAFA participate in Colombia’s Cyber Conference

Col. Lauren Courchaine, 37th Training Wing commander, gestures as she speaks during Cyber Wings 2022 in Bogotá, Colombia, Nov. 25, 2022. The conference focused on cyber defense and cyber security issues, and brought together professionals from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, and the United States. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 11.25.2022 Date Posted: 12.28.2023