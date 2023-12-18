Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing Commander, IAAFA participate in Colombia’s Cyber Conference [Image 1 of 3]

    Wing Commander, IAAFA participate in Colombia’s Cyber Conference

    COLOMBIA

    11.25.2022

    Photo by Christa Dandrea 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    (Bottom Row) Capt. Marissa Gaytan, 37th Training Wing and Tech. Sgt. Salvador Chavez, 837th Training Squadron, stand with Col. Lauren Courchaine, 37th Training Wing commander, and other U.S. Airmen during Cyber Wings 2022 in Bogotá, Colombia, Nov. 25, 2022. The conference focused on cyber defense and cyber security issues, and brought together professionals from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, and the United States. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, Wing Commander, IAAFA participate in Colombia's Cyber Conference [Image 3 of 3], by Christa Dandrea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wing Commander, IAAFA participate in Colombia's Cyber Conference

    37th Training Wing
    Cyber
    IAAFA
    Colobmia

