Wing Commander, IAAFA participate in Colombia’s Cyber Conference

(Bottom Row) Capt. Marissa Gaytan, 37th Training Wing and Tech. Sgt. Salvador Chavez, 837th Training Squadron, stand with Col. Lauren Courchaine, 37th Training Wing commander, and other U.S. Airmen during Cyber Wings 2022 in Bogotá, Colombia, Nov. 25, 2022. The conference focused on cyber defense and cyber security issues, and brought together professionals from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, and the United States. (Courtesy photo)

