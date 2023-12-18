Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    445th AMXS, 89th AS train on C-17 aircraft servicing [Image 6 of 7]

    445th AMXS, 89th AS train on C-17 aircraft servicing

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel McCullough 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    U.S. Senior Airman William Cornett, left, 89th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, shows Staff Sgt. David Powell, right, 445th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, how to administer oil to the engine of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during training at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 4, 2023. Airmen with the 89th AS and 445th AMXS learned how service the engines with oil in addition to loading cargo using a Tunner 60K loader and operating panels on the exterior of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joel McCullough)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 16:33
    Photo ID: 8182962
    VIRIN: 230604-F-EB138-1050
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 445th AMXS, 89th AS train on C-17 aircraft servicing [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joel McCullough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    445th AMXS, 89th AS train on C-17 aircraft servicing
    445th AMXS, 89th AS train on C-17 aircraft servicing
    445th AMXS, 89th AS train on C-17 aircraft servicing
    445th AMXS, 89th AS train on C-17 aircraft servicing
    445th AMXS, 89th AS train on C-17 aircraft servicing
    445th AMXS, 89th AS train on C-17 aircraft servicing
    445th AMXS, 89th AS train on C-17 aircraft servicing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    89th AS
    89th Airlift Squadron
    445th AMXS
    445th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT