445th AMXS, 89th AS train on C-17 aircraft servicing

U.S. Senior Airman William Cornett, left, 89th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, shows Staff Sgt. David Powell, right, 445th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, how to administer oil to the engine of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during training at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 4, 2023. Airmen with the 89th AS and 445th AMXS learned how service the engines with oil in addition to loading cargo using a Tunner 60K loader and operating panels on the exterior of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joel McCullough)

