U.S. Airmen with the 445th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 89th Airlift Squadron train on aligning a Tunner 60K loader with a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 4, 2023. Airmen with the 89th AS and 445th AMXS learned how to load cargo using a loader in addition to servicing the engines with oil and operating panels on the exterior of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joel McCullough)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 16:33
|Photo ID:
|8182955
|VIRIN:
|230604-F-EB138-1028
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.02 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 445th AMXS, 89th AS train on C-17 aircraft servicing [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joel McCullough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT