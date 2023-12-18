Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    445th AMXS, 89th AS train on C-17 aircraft servicing [Image 4 of 7]

    445th AMXS, 89th AS train on C-17 aircraft servicing

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel McCullough 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    U.S. Airmen with the 445th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 89th Airlift Squadron train on aligning a Tunner 60K loader with a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 4, 2023. Airmen with the 89th AS and 445th AMXS how to load and unload cargo using a loader in addition to servicing the engines with oil and operating panels on the exterior of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joel McCullough)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 16:33
    Photo ID: 8182958
    VIRIN: 230604-F-EB138-1033
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
    This work, 445th AMXS, 89th AS train on C-17 aircraft servicing [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joel McCullough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    89th AS
    89th Airlift Squadron
    445th AMXS
    445th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

