445th AMXS, 89th AS train on C-17 aircraft servicing

U.S. Airmen with the 445th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 89th Airlift Squadron train on aligning a Tunner 60K loader with a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 4, 2023. Airmen with the 89th AS and 445th AMXS how to load and unload cargo using a loader in addition to servicing the engines with oil and operating panels on the exterior of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joel McCullough)

Date Taken: 06.04.2023
Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US