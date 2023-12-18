Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (interim), District of Columbia Army National Guard, congratulates a member of the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, during an annual awards ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Dec. 10, 2023. The event commemorates outstanding achievement among Airmen, civilians, and families who exemplify Capital Guardians. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 09:19 Photo ID: 8182455 VIRIN: 231210-F-PL327-6155 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.84 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, D.C. National Guard senior leaders address 2023 award winners [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.