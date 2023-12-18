Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Aaron R. Dean II addresses 2023 award winners [Image 5 of 11]

    Brig. Gen. Aaron R. Dean II addresses 2023 award winners

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Aaron R. Dean II, The Adjutant General (TAG), District of Columbia Army National Guard, addresses members of the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, during an annual awards ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Dec. 10, 2023. The annual event commemorates outstanding achievement among Airmen, civilians, and families who exemplify Capital Guardians. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 09:19
    Photo ID: 8182432
    VIRIN: 231210-F-PL327-7242
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Aaron R. Dean II addresses 2023 award winners [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DCNG
    D.C. National Guard
    Capital Guardians
    Awards and Decorations

