Brig. Gen. Aaron R. Dean II, The Adjutant General (TAG), District of Columbia Army National Guard, addresses members of the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, during an annual awards ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Dec. 10, 2023. The annual event commemorates outstanding achievement among Airmen, civilians, and families who exemplify Capital Guardians. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 09:19 Photo ID: 8182432 VIRIN: 231210-F-PL327-7242 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.24 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Aaron R. Dean II addresses 2023 award winners [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.